Man Utd legend to attend Dudley's Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre opening

Denis Irwin will represent Manchester United at the official opening of the Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre

Denis Irwin will be the club representative at the official opening of Dudley’s new £18 million Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 9.

Irwin, who also played for Wolves for two years, will represent Manchester United at the event alongside a number of civic dignitaries, with a plaque being unveiled by the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward.

The centre on Constitution Hill, named after Dudley-born Manchester United legend Duncan Edwards, opened to the public at the end of last month.

Full-back Irwin is tenth on the list of all-time appearances for the Red Devils, pulling on the shirt 529 times in a 12-year spell which yielded seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups, the European Champions League and the European Cup Winners Cup.

Duncan Edwards is hailed as one of Manchester United's greatest ever players

The Irishman, who was also capped 56 times for his country, was described by Sir Alex Ferguson as pound for pound his greatest ever signing.

Irwin finished his career at Molineux, where he helped Wolves gain promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2003.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that Denis Irwin will be joining us for the official opening of the new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre next month.

"He was consistently excellent for more than a decade in one of the best club sides this country has ever seen, and of course played for the same team that our Duncan was most associated with.

"We would like to thank Manchester United for helping to make this happen, and it shows how high a regard Duncan continues to be held in by the club."

Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre opened its door last month

Denis Irwin, Manchester United global ambassador, said: "It is an honour to be asked to represent Manchester United at next month’s opening of the Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre; a great man whose legacy is such a huge part of United’s history.

"People often ask me for tips on how to become a professional footballer and I tell them you must practice all you can and enjoy the game. Community leisure centres play an important part in encouraging this, providing a safe and social place for all ages to stay active.

"It is wonderful to see such a fitting tribute to a legendary footballer, here in his hometown."