Tributes paid to young Kingswinford footballer.

Harley Barnbrook to be remembered

Harley Barnbrook, who was just 16, suffered a severe asthma attack in the car-park of the centre on Tuesday and died on Saturday morning

The Summerhill School pupil and Wolves fan was a keen footballer who had played for both Dudley Town and Lye Town at youth level, joining the latter last year. The two teams were already scheduled to meet in a Midland Floodlit Youth League game at the Dell Stadium on Monday.

It will now become a tribute to Harley with the game is being refereed by family friend Owen Moreton, a minutes silence held before kick off and all the gate receipts being donated to the family.

Dudley Town youth team manager Paul Debney said everyone at the club was shocked and saddened at what had happened.

He said: "I knew Harley although I didn't really manage him as a player because he had moved on to Lye but he was a great lad and has played with and against some of our players and others connected to the club are friends of the family.

"He had been in grass roots football since he was very young and loved the game - we hope we can provide a fitting tribute to him tonight and we are grateful to the league for giving us a dispensation to change the referee so Owen can take charge."

A tribute on the Lye Town twitter page read: "We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Harley Barnbrook who was only 16.

"He was a great young lad who was well liked by the players and coaching team. Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with his family."