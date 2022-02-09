Upper Gornal house boarded up after police raid find drugs and weapons

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

West Midlands Police and Dudley Council worked together to get a "full closure order" for the Pale Street property after local residents complained about drug dealing and a rise in crime.

In recent weeks police officers have dispersed groups, utilised extra stop and search powers, and conducted a search warrant.

PCSO Nicola Tinker said: "When we told people about the dispersal order on social media back in January local people were concerned that it wasn’t enough.

"We’ve listened to those concerns and have continued to work hard to tackle the root cause of the issues to make sure that we resolve them for the long-term. The closure order is good progress, but more will be done and we’ll update you when we can."

She added: "Enquiries are ongoing after we found weapons, pepper spray, suspected ammunition and a quantity of cannabis at the address.

"The best thing people can do to help is by continuing to report matters and concerns to us no matter how small it may seem.

"Information about what’s happening from the local community helps us to see the bigger picture and enables us to put the right measures in place as soon as we realistically can."