Club and council mark six months to Games

Mukund Vohra and David Viner of Halesowen Cycling Club mark the six-month countdown to the start of the Commonwealth Games with Councillor Simon Phipps

Halesowen Cycling Club joined senior Dudley Council bosses to begin the six-month countdown to the games in the summer, an event that will showcase the region as the cycling time trial passes through it in August.

Dudley will be hosting a large section of the cycling time trial on August 4.

The race starts and finishes in Wolverhampton, but much of the course will run along the streets of Dudley, taking in key sites such as Himley Hall and Coronation Gardens.

The route runs through Dudley town centre from Birmingham New Road and passes Coronation Gardens and Stone Street Square, while also taking in Sedgley and Gornal before heading past Himley Hall.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is a significant event through the heart of Dudley and gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have in the borough on an international stage.

"This is our opportunity to be part of a global event and I am delighted we have been chosen to do that.

"It will of course naturally cause some disruption to roads while it is on, so I would urge people to check out the Games’ new Get Set page and plan their journeys accordingly."

The work to ensure the streets are set for the cycling time-trial has seen new pedestrian crossings installed and cycling and walking areas installed by Dudley Council.

Halesowen Cycling Club, which has been running since 1937, is one of the leading cycling clubs in the West Midlands and has a proven track record of developing world class cyclists such as Olympians Jess Varnish and Helen Scott.

David Viner, chairman of Halesowen Cycling Club, said: "Cycling is one of the traditional events at the Games and this is a wonderful opportunity to not only inspire the next generation of cyclists but the sporting stars of the future.

"We already have some incredible riders at the club who are already making a noise on the national stage.

"That means cycling in the borough is in a very good place, so it is only right that the organisers have chosen to bring some of the biggest names in the sport here.

"For example, just after turning 16, Tomos Pattinson from Brierley Hill won the 2021 National Hill Climb Championship in Derbyshire.