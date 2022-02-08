Leonard to be remembered

Leonard Newton

Wolverhampton born Leonard, aged 70, spent over 40 years working for city-based Harry Jones and Cradley Heath based Thomas Jones travelling fairs.

He died from injuries sustained in a mobility scooter accident on January 19 and the Wordsley community is expected to turn out in force to remember him, along with former colleagues from the fairs.

Known for his love of Elvis Presley and his passion for angling, Leonard was also a scaffolder and shop fitter in his later years.

His daughter Jodie said he was much loved in Wordsley where he was a familiar site but had dedicated a large part of his life to the fair.

She said: "He joined the fair at 18 and spent over 40 years travelling with Thomas Jones and Harry Jones, working on all of the rides including the waltzers , the mushrooms and the twister. He loved the lifestyle, the people and the atmosphere surrounding it and really fitted in with it.

"But it was Wordsley where he eventually settled and everybody knew him for his love of music and fishing - he was a real character all his life and people warmed to him."

A tribute on the website everloved.com read: "Anyone who knew Leonard, knew that he was kind, caring, funny, positive and was a great character and a great friend.

" He had an immense passion for fishing and was always a source of positivity. Leonard’s family and friends will miss him more than words can say."