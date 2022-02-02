Stourbridge artists' cult colouring book raises more than £2,100 for foodbank

Cal and Lee have raised cash for charity

Artist Cal and One Shot Charlies Lee Pound printed 200 books which visitors to O.S.C could pay as much or as little as they wanted for, they soon became cult classics.

Cal said: "I was blown away by the response from the public towards this project. All the team at One Shot Charlies have gone above and beyond to make this happen and I can not thank them enough.

"All the hard work by Andrew Sparke and A.P.S. publishing and working with Black Country Food Bank. has been a pleasure.

"To think this all started from buying affordable art supplies for my son and realising I could help others in my position with just a few phone calls and emails. I plan to do more work in the future to help B.C.F.B. and charities like them."

Jen Coleman, from Black Country Food Bank, said: "It was so great to hear about the wonderful partnership between experimental artist Cal and tattoo artist Lee Pound of One Shot Charlies tattoo parlour in Stourbridge releasing a colouring book to raise funds for Black Country Foodbank.

"This is such a great example of community working together and we are so thankful for the support. The amount that was raised was incredible and will go a long way to helping those most in need. Thank you to all involved, amazing.".

Lee Pound added: "I was overwhelmed with the response to the books. It's pretty amazing how many people wanted to support the cause and donated. I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who picked one up, it means a lot to me”