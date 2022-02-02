Death of 91-year-old man not suspicious say Dudley police

Emergency services were called to Brownswall Road yesterday evening

Emergency services were called to Brownswall Road at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man died at the scene. His death has been referred to the coroner.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Brownswall Road, Dudley yesterday at around 5.45pm where a man had been found in cardiac arrest.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 91-year-old sadly passed away.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner."

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer also attended the scene along with police.