Women-only Covid vaccine clinic starting in Dudley this week

The clinic will be women-only

The clinic will run at Satwells Education Centre in Dudley from Thursday and will be open to women of all ages, including those who are pregnant.

It will be run by a female-only workforce and will give women the chance to have their first, second or booster jab.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss the vaccine with staff including any concerns they may.

Karen Wright, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: "We want to remove any perceived barriers that could discourage women from coming forward and having the vaccine.

"This clinic is designed to give them a safe space where they can ask any questions and find out all the facts to enable them to make an informed decision.

"That said, I would like to reassure anyone considering attending the clinic that they would be under no obligation to have the vaccine so please come along and talk to us."

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We are continuing to work with our partners across the Black Country and West Birmingham to look at ways to encourage as many people as possible to have the vaccine and remove any barriers that may prevent people from getting their jab.

"This drop-in clinic ensures that local women have a safe, private space to have their vaccine, and the opportunity to discuss any concerns with healthcare professionals."

The clinic will be held every Thursday from 9.30 to 11.30am, for walk in and bookable appointments.