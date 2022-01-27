Planning application to build 11 properties withdrawn after pressure from campaign

Councillors Natalie Neale and Peter Doob with residents of Highfield Road

The proposals were to build ten houses and a bungalow on a small area of green space on Highfield Road and disused land on Foredraft Street which is currently used as a car park for local amenities at Windmill Hill.

Up to 17 objections were submitted by local residents and councillors between October and December last year for the application P21/1294.

They formed a new community group, ‘The Friends of Colley Gate’, to stop the planning application.

The reasons for objecting to the plan included increase in traffic, detrimental effects on the local economy and access to the high street.

One objection read: “It seems surreal that the council would remove so much green space from our area.

“I have been told personally by the council that I could not have the single tree removed from the pavement outside of my property, which is obstructing my driveway and damaging the footpath.

“If this is the case, why are the council proposing to remove so much greenery and replace it with buildings when there are enough buildings in the area which need to be redeveloped?”

Concerns about disabled access were also raised.

A resident of Sunbury Road said: “I object as this will destroy Colley Gate. As a disabled person, I will be unable to get through where I need to be on a pavement which will then force me to use the road as there wouldn’t be space.

“Measure it and you will see. There wouldn’t be access for emergency services either.”

And another objection read: “The other day I witnessed road rage in Highfield Road. Two cars coming in opposite directions refused to move and there was a heated argument.

“Usually cars drive up onto the path to let each other by which in itself is dangerous to pedestrians.

“The thought of the proposed building work on the green, over an extended period is really worrying.

“There’s an accident waiting to happen, or possibly, a fatality.”

The application has now been withdrawn, with councillors welcoming the move to quell the fears of residents about the loss of their local green space.

Councillor Natalie Neale, said: “I am delighted that the weight of objections submitted by the local community have been listened to.

“The application did nothing to address the issues we all raised earlier in the year, and local residents not only would have lost their green but also lost valuable parking spaces on Highfield Road that residents without off-road parking need.”

Councillor Peter Dobb said: “Thank you to everyone who got involved, including the Friends of Colley Gate, who have been a force in gathering support to oppose the application.

“Now, I want to see this green turned into a real community asset to make the most of the land and enhance the community spirit in Cradley.”

It is not the first time the land off Highfield Road and Foredraft Street has been disputed.