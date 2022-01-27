Charity celebrates after getting cash boost

Pictured from left, Colleen Cator, Trish Bradley and Lisa Maidment

Crafting for Communities has a hub based at the Mary Stevens Centre in Stourbridge and has received the donation as part of the specialist insurer Ecclesiastical's 12 Days of Giving campaign.

As many as 5,847 people nominated 295 good causes close to their hearts to receive a share of £120,000.

Lisa Maidment, founder and leader of Crafting for Communities, said: "We were self-funded for the first year and we are really grateful as this donation will enable us to buy essential materials.

"Our volunteers made handmade items for the community to relieve discomfort such as Worry Monsters for people receiving counselling for trauma, many of whom are children who have faced abusive situations.

"We make teddies for children admitted to hospital, care bags for people diagnosed with dementia, mastectomy pillow and chemotherapy caps.

"We also support Acorns Children's Hospice and Mary Stevens Hospice as well as making items for local care homes to help people suffering from dementia.

"The charity has 14 hubs from where people can collect materials and take home to make items.

"We now have 1,800 people in our Facebook group for makers and volunteers.

"Our craft people now make between 700 to 1,000 items each week which go to help all ages and all demographics.