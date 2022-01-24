Plans lodged for 75 homes on site of demolished high-rise blocks in Black Country

Arley Court has been torn down

The two 15-storey blocks on Arley Court and Compton Court in Netherton, built in 1967, were torn down under revamp plans in 2020.

And now official plans have been submitted to Dudley Council for 21 houses and a further 54 sheltered flats and communal facilities.

The development will be based off Swan Street and access will be improved on the route to the new properties, planners have confirmed.

The sheltered housing will contain 43 one-bed two person flats and 11 two-bed four person flats and will also include communal facilities.

And the family housing comprises 21 houses – 13 two-bed four person properties, six three-bed five person properties and two four-bed six person homes.

A design and access statement, submitted alongside the plans, said the scheme is "driven by a need to re-house residents from a number of council properties in the area where the current accommodation is not meeting resident’s needs."

It added:"The design concept of the proposal is to provide a new residential development with a mix of sheltered accommodation for the elderly and family housing."

All two-bed and three-bed houses will have two car parking spaces whilst the four-bed houses will have three spaces. Each house will have an electric vehicle charging point and there will be 33 car parking spaces – including three disabled spaces – for the sheltered flats, with eight electric vehicle charging points.

The two high-rise blocks were originally set to be demolished alongside Wells Court, on Meeting Street, and Manor Court, on Church Road, in 2023 but council chiefs decided to get the ball rolling in 2020.

The authority said at the time the move would save it £6 million and help fund new social housing – with the buildings deemed no longer fit for purpose with huge repair bills.

When plans for the four blocks were first announced in 2016, under the Labour group, residents said they didn’t want to move. Since October 2016, the council has helped 180 tenants move out into better housing.