Dudley's New Look store closing for good within weeks

New Look in Dudley town centre. Photo: Google

The branch, on the High Street, will shut on February 6 – with the nearest store for shoppers being in the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.

It marks the latest blow for the town which saw River Island close its doors in March 2020 when the pandemic broke out – and not reopen.

A post on social media said: "Dudley... this isn't goodbye. Our store will be closing on February 6 but you can still shop your fave styles in our Merry Hill local store or online."