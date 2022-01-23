Notification Settings

Dudley's New Look store closing for good within weeks

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

Dudley is set to lose another high street name after it was announced the New Look store in the town centre will close for good next month.

New Look in Dudley town centre. Photo: Google
The branch, on the High Street, will shut on February 6 – with the nearest store for shoppers being in the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.

It marks the latest blow for the town which saw River Island close its doors in March 2020 when the pandemic broke out – and not reopen.

A post on social media said: "Dudley... this isn't goodbye. Our store will be closing on February 6 but you can still shop your fave styles in our Merry Hill local store or online."

The post shared a picture of the brand saying they were "never far away" despite the shop closure as they encouraged residents to shop at another branch or via their website.

