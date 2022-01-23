Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley MP raises concerns with council over poor road conditions on estate

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

An MP has raised concerns with council chiefs over potholes and poor road conditions which are posing an "unnecessary" risk to people on an estate.

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, raised concerns over the state of the roads
Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, raised concerns over the state of the roads

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, visited the Foxwards estate in the borough and examined the state of the roads before calling on the council to act.

He said: "It was disappointing to see the road conditions on the Foxyards estate, they do pose unnecessary risks to both drivers and pedestrians which could cause people injuries and damage to vehicles.

“I am pleased to see a commitment from Dudley Council to invest £1 million on improving local roads and fixing potholes.

"I visited the estate again and was pleased to see that work has started on Birnham Close, and I hope they will extend road repairs to the junction of Foxyards Road and Silverthorne Avenue."

Dudley Council is run by Conservatives, the same party that Mr Longhi represents.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News