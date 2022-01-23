Dudley MP raises concerns with council over poor road conditions on estate

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, raised concerns over the state of the roads

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, visited the Foxwards estate in the borough and examined the state of the roads before calling on the council to act.

He said: "It was disappointing to see the road conditions on the Foxyards estate, they do pose unnecessary risks to both drivers and pedestrians which could cause people injuries and damage to vehicles.

“I am pleased to see a commitment from Dudley Council to invest £1 million on improving local roads and fixing potholes.

"I visited the estate again and was pleased to see that work has started on Birnham Close, and I hope they will extend road repairs to the junction of Foxyards Road and Silverthorne Avenue."