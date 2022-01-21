School staff raise nearly £5,000 with 'ultra marathon'

Wolverley Secondary School staff completing their ultra marathon

Stuart Knott, Jonathan Round, Thomas Greenwood, Sean Wright and Anthony Derrer ran the demanding route between Llwyngwril and Harlech in North Wales on January 15.

The team from Wolverley CE Secondary School ran 32 miles to raise money for two charities linked closely to the school - Wolverley Animal Centre and ReachOut.

The gruelling event saw the team traverse mountains, cross fields, run over streams and along beaches to get to the finish line in view of the impressive medieval spectacle of Harlech Castle.

Headteacher Bryn Thomas said: "I am incredibly proud of these five dedicated members of staff.

"They have set a wonderful example to our students of how dedication, commitment and resilience to achieve your goals can be so rewarding.

"Our school’s motto is ‘Ambition Unlimited’, so when the Wolverley Wunners describe their experience in assemblies next week, I am sure they will inspire our students to be the very best they can be."

The team had spent the last few months training for the event having been spurred on after they all started increasing their running during the pandemic.

The challenge seemed like an ideal opportunity to test their new-found fitness and to raise much needed funds for two local good causes.

The money raised will go towards supporting Wolverley Animal Centre, who work with local people of all ages and needs and support their development through working with animals.

Additionally, money raised will also support ReachOut, a local youth mental health charity that supports young people who may be going through difficulties in their lives for a variety of reasons.

So far, the team are totally delighted to have raised over £4700, with the hope of hitting the £5000 mark before the JustGiving page closes later this month.