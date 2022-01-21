Dudley motorists warned of delays as 14-week gas work gets underway

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/01/22.Major engineering work to move more than 550 metres of underground gas pipe in Dudley is underway..The work will enable the extension to West Midland Metro and is being completed by teams working for gas network Cadent..The work started on January 3 and sees engineers working in the road, with temporary traffic lights in place..This is mostly in the Gawne Lane and Powke Lane area of Cradley Heath....

The work will enable the extension to West Midland Metro, and is being completed by teams working for gas network Cadent.

A large section of pipe is currently being diverted in the Netherton area. Gas is expected to stay on during the 14-week project which started on January 3, with teams working to avoid interrupting supply.

Temporary traffic lights have been put up while engineers work in the road.

These are mostly in the Gawne Lane and Powke Lane area, with drivers asked to budget extra time for journeys to get through these lights.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/01/22.Major engineering work to move more than 550 metres of underground gas pipe in Dudley is underway..The work will enable the extension to West Midland Metro and is being completed by teams working for gas network Cadent..The work started on January 3 and sees engineers working in the road, with temporary traffic lights in place..This is mostly in the Gawne Lane and Powke Lane area of Cradley Heath....

Lee Chambers, Team Leader of the project, said: "The job was supposed to be an open cut, meaning we would dig a trench from one end of the street to the other.

"But we found an old abandoned gas main which we have utilised to reduce disruption.

"What we do is fuse the pipe together and use a five-ton digger with a pipe handler attached to push it through the old abandoned main instead of digging up the roads."

Local businesses and services, including Rowley Regis Hospital, are being kept up to date, with access maintained.

Work started on January 3

Mark Briggs, head of investment at West Midlands, Cadent, said: "We operate and maintain essential gas infrastructure, relied on by millions of people in Dudley and the West Midlands to keep them warm in their homes.

"When major developments happen near our pipes, we need to make sure they’ll remain safe and accessible.

"This is essential work, ensuring we can meet the year-round demand for gas to heat homes and other buildings, as well as for hot water and cooking.

"Our absolute priority with jobs like these is to get the work completed safely, while working with local businesses, residents and services, such as the local hospital in this case, to maintain access.