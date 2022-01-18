Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road repairs quadruple in one year in Dudley borough

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Dudley Council bosses have been forced to pledge another £1million boost to blitz potholes after road repairs quadrupled in a year.

Road repairs quadruple in one year in Dudley borough

More than 44,000 square metres of roads have been repaired so far this financial year (2021/22) thanks to an extra £1million in the council’s budget at the start of the year.

The huge figure dwarfs the 9,957 square metres of repairs the previous financial year.

Highways bosses have pledged another £1milllion as part of the budget proposals, which if approved by councillors in March, will see the central pot grow again from April this year.

If approved, the total budget will be £8.3million the same as last financial year – far greater than the £7.2million invested the previous 12 months (2020/21).

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member responsible for highways, said: "We are investing more in our roads and tackling more potholes and defects than ever before. The extra money we have invested has helped create an extra eight crews identifying and tackling road defects which has had a huge impact.

"People have told us this is important to them and we have acted on that information."

She added: "We have to make sure we keep on top of the continuous battle with road defects and that means continued investment."

This year the council plans to spend £8.3million repairing the roads of the borough. That is the highest figure spent in the past five years – £7.2million in 2020/21, £5.4million in 2019/20, £7.7million in 2018/19 and £7.3million in 2017/18.

Extra crews are also out and about spotting and repairing defects in the road.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News