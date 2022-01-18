Road repairs quadruple in one year in Dudley borough

More than 44,000 square metres of roads have been repaired so far this financial year (2021/22) thanks to an extra £1million in the council’s budget at the start of the year.

The huge figure dwarfs the 9,957 square metres of repairs the previous financial year.

Highways bosses have pledged another £1milllion as part of the budget proposals, which if approved by councillors in March, will see the central pot grow again from April this year.

If approved, the total budget will be £8.3million the same as last financial year – far greater than the £7.2million invested the previous 12 months (2020/21).

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member responsible for highways, said: "We are investing more in our roads and tackling more potholes and defects than ever before. The extra money we have invested has helped create an extra eight crews identifying and tackling road defects which has had a huge impact.

"People have told us this is important to them and we have acted on that information."

She added: "We have to make sure we keep on top of the continuous battle with road defects and that means continued investment."

This year the council plans to spend £8.3million repairing the roads of the borough. That is the highest figure spent in the past five years – £7.2million in 2020/21, £5.4million in 2019/20, £7.7million in 2018/19 and £7.3million in 2017/18.