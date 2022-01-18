Get out and get fit for free, urges Dudley mayor

The Mayor of Dudley with Park Active volunteers Richard Hale and Emma Jackson

Dudley Council runs weekly 45-minute outdoor sessions as part of the Park Active initiative.

Sessions are delivered by qualified volunteers who guide people through the sessions at their own pace.

This makes the sessions ideal for anyone who has never taken part in this kind of activity before or for anyone who is more experienced.

The Mayor of Dudley recently met with the volunteers at Stevens Park to find out more to have a go herself.

Councillor Anne Millward said: "It was great to meet with the volunteers at Stevens Park to find out more about how the sessions can help encourage people to get moving and improve their fitness.

"The volunteers play a big part in making these sessions happen every week so I would like to offer my thanks to each and every one of them for giving up their time and leading by example.

"Park active is great for everyone, whether it’s someone who is already a fitness fanatic or those who are new to this kind of exercise and want to test the water and begin their journey to a healthier lifestyle without making a financial commitment.

"Families are welcome too. A great way to get the kids up, outside and active at weekends."

Sessions are held at Stevens Park in Quarry Bank on Mondays, at Stevens Park in Wollescote on Saturdays and at Grange Park in Dudley on Sundays.

A new session has also launched to mark the new year at the Dell Stadium, held on Sundays.