Dudley runners raise thousands of pounds for local charity

Lisa Avery, Claire Hancox, Louise Sanders and Helen Noke.

Members from Dudley Kingswinford Running Club presented a cheque for £6076.86 to Louise Sanders of Action Heart after completing the 2021 London Marathon in October.

Four runners from the club, Lisa Avery, Claire Hancox, Helen Noke and Ray Selwood took the decision to run for Action Heart, a cardiac rehabilitation programme in Dudley.

Each runner had a fundraising goal of £1000 in return for the place in the race and the which the four hit, and then continued to raise more money for the cause.

Runner Helen Noke, said: "Dudley Kingswinford Running Club has always had a strong connection with Action Heart as a local charity that we have supported over the years.

"My husband, Tony, who also runs with DK, had a heart attack in 2018, so to run the marathon for Action Heart was a way to give back something for all the help and support that they have given Tony.

"We are all so proud to have raised these vital funds for them."

Activities the group undertook to raise the funds included hosting a quiz night, bag packing at a local supermarket and organising a fit step class.