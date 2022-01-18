Dudley community groups urged to make their project happen with council help

Councillor Nicholas Barlow

Groups and individuals can get a chance to succeed through the new Dudley Council scheme Make it Happen.

Launched in 2017 to encourage individuals and groups to come forward with community project ideas outlining what support they would need to get them off the ground.

As part of the initiative the council may offer some support through funding or accessing venues, but it also encourages others to come forward who may have the time, skills or resources available to support a project and make a difference in their local area.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This initiative is about bringing like-minded people together to make good things happen in the areas they live.

"People have really got on board with this in the past and I’d urge people to come forward and get involved if they want to help make things happen now."

People have until February 23 to submit their ideas and then a virtual event will be held on Saturday March 5 from 10am to 1pm where people can either discuss their ideas or share how they could get involved and support a project.

Anyone pitching sharing an idea should outline what support they need, this could include the use of venues or equipment, access to skills and knowledge and small amounts of funding.

Officers from the council’s public health team will also offer to help bring ideas to life by sharing their skills and connections.

Since the initiative launched, more than 40 projects have been supported.