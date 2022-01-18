Notification Settings

Dogs given oxygen after being rescued from Dudley house fire

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished:

Four dogs have been rescued from a house fire in Dudley and given oxygen by firefighters.

Highland Road, Dudley. Photo: Google

A crew from West Midlands Fire Service was called at 3.37pm to a property in Highland Road, where a fire is believed to have started in a tumble dryer in the kitchen.

A fire engine and a brigade response vehicle attended, crewed by eight firefighters from Dudley fire station. The first arrived within three minutes of being mobilised.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire, and all of the property was affected by smoke.

The dogs were suffering the effects of breathing in smoke, so firefighters gave them oxygen via specially-designed pet masks.

All were conscious and breathing, and the owner has taken them to a vet to be checked over.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

