Dogs given oxygen after being rescued from Dudley house fire

Highland Road, Dudley. Photo: Google

A crew from West Midlands Fire Service was called at 3.37pm to a property in Highland Road, where a fire is believed to have started in a tumble dryer in the kitchen.

A fire engine and a brigade response vehicle attended, crewed by eight firefighters from Dudley fire station. The first arrived within three minutes of being mobilised.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire, and all of the property was affected by smoke.

The dogs were suffering the effects of breathing in smoke, so firefighters gave them oxygen via specially-designed pet masks.