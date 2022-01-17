Bookies ordered to repaint Dudley betting shop after 'adverse' changes

Boylesports has agreed to make the changes to its Dudley bookies

Dudley Council handed the firm a listed building enforcement notice after raising concerns over the exterior decor of its store on Stone Street, Dudley, which had been painted blue.

The Irish bookies, which has more than 320 branches across the UK and Ireland, has now submitted plans for a series of amendments at the Grade II listed site.

In the notice, served last June, council chiefs highlighted six instances where unauthorised work had taken place on the early 19th century building.

These works included an exterior wall colour that “adversely” effected the character of the building, which is described as being of “special architectural and historic interest”.

The notice also highlighted unauthorised signage, as well as the removal of sash windows and their replacement with uPVC windows. A wall mounted ash tray and a satellite dish had also been fitted.

Boylesports said it has already started to address the issues by repainting the shop front in creamy white.

Boylesports in Stone Street, Dudley, in October 2020 before the front was repained. Photo: Google

It is one of a series of proposals that have been agreed with conservation officers and submitted to planners at Dudley Council for final approval.

The changes will also see the main Boylesports signage reduced in size.

A statement from development consultancy Lichfields, on behalf of Boylesports, said the proposed alterations would “enhance the visual quality of 4-7 Stone Street, slightly enhancing its significance and special interest as well as preserving the settings and significance of the surrounding listed buildings”.

It added that the proposals would also enhance the character and appearance of the Dudley town centre conservation area.