New report into children's services reveals 6,500 youngsters needed help in last three years

Dudley cabinet member for children's services Ruth Buttery

They received targeted support at the point of crisis, according to a new Early Help Strategy being launched for the next three years.

Helping children, young people and families thrive is the new strategy from 2021-2024 and will focus in particular on the first 1,001 days of children’s lives.

Action will be taken as early as possible in order to provide support where problems are emerging for children, young people and their families, or with a population most at risk of developing problems.

The focus will be on providing support to keep family units together wherever possible.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children’s services, said: "We have made excellent progress over the last three years in delivering a robust Early Help offer. This new strategy is a continuation of that work, rather than looking to reinvent the wheel.

"Whilst we have made great strides, we recognise at the same time we have more to do. We need to galvanise every team, school and setting to be part of our Early Help offer."

She added: "We know families aren’t always ready to take up the offer when it is given, and so we know we have to keep asking them in the right way when we recognise they need help.

"We also know families often want to get the help they need themselves and so we want to make this easier for them."

She added: "This will all be part of our focus in the new strategy. We are really excited to launch it and look forward to making a difference, delivering the best possible outcomes for our children and families’ lives in Dudley. I would urge people to go online and book a ticket for the launch in March to find out more."