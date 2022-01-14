Petition to fully reopen Dudley GP surgery moved to new site at start of pandemic

Councillor Rebbekah Collins, Councillor Sue Greenaway and Mark Webb are some of those who want the GP surgery brought back to Pensnett

The High Oak surgery was transferred from Pensentt to Brierley Hill Health and Social Care Centre.

Councillor Rebbekah Collins, a member of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, has raised a petition after receiving complaints from residents about the distance they now need to travel to access healthcare. However, she needs to collect 3,000 signatures on the petition before she can get the issue debated by the full council.

Councillor Collins said: “Residents have to travel more than 1.8 miles to the surgery and a number of these are elderly and are now not able to easily access healthcare.

“Some have told me they cannot pay the £10 taxi fare for a round trip to the surgery and there is no direct bus route and people have to walk down a long road.

“I have had several talks with officials and although they have put a survey online for people’s views some people do not have access to computers.

“Residents want the return of the surgery and several years ago the people of Pensnett were promised a new health centre but this never materialised.

“They have a right to be able to access healthcare easily and when they need it.

“I started the petition before Christmas and am trying to deliver forms to every address and so far have 90 have been returned but people can also replay by email as long as they incorporate the correct wording.

Philip King, chief operating officer for Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust, said: “Moving the surgery allowed the former site in Pensnett to be used as a Respiratory Assessment Centre for the assessment and treatment of patients across the borough who were identified as having Covid and needing to see a clinician.

“The surgery continues to provide appointments at the Pensnett site for patients who need to be seen face-to-face and have difficulty in accessing Brierley Hill.

“There have been no detrimental changes to the services offered or opening hours since the temporary move and now offers additional treatments such as minor surgery.

“No decision has been made about the future location of the surgery and we have been having conversations with local patients and wider community partners including the local councillors to understand the impact of the temporary move.”