Trailblazing snooker champ Reanne Evans presented with MBE

Reanne Evans was presented with her MBE for services to Women’s Snooker by the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 12-time Women’s World Snooker Champion joined the likes of Rugby League player Kevin Sinfield, cricketer Clive Lloyd and fitness legend Mr Motivator in receiving their honours from the Duke.

Reanne, aged 36, from Dudley, was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in October 2020 and said it was a proud day for her, all of her family and everyone who has helped her along the way.

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me since I started playing, especially my parents and my daughter who has had to grow up with me being away at tournaments. I hope this inspires more young girls to pick up a snooker cue as it’s a great sport that’s only getting bigger and bigger.”

Her contribution to the sport has seen her her rack up 64 World Women’s Snooker tour titles and compete on the main professional tour on several occasions, including entering the World Snooker Championships qualifying rounds.

Reanne's manager Jason Francis described her as a true trailblazer in the sport and spoke of how proud he was of her.

“She’s a real inspiration for young girls to get involved in what is still a very male-dominated sport," he said.

"The award is about more than just her 12 world titles, but is about how much she has inspired girls and women to pick up a cue and how much she has broken down barriers.