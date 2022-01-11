£18 million Dudley leisure centre to open this month

The new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, Dudley, will open its doors

The £18 million Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre in Constitution Hill, named after the borough's most famous sporting son, will officially open its doors on January 24.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a 25 metre, eight-lane swimming pool and a teaching pool with spectator area.

Guests can also use a four-court sports hall suitable for indoor football and badminton, as well as a 100-station gym, and two group exercise studios including a state-of-the-art immersive cycle studio - the first in the Black Country.

The leisure centre will have power-assisted gym equipment, which will be particularly beneficial for people recovering from injury, those living with long-term health conditions, or people with limited mobility.

Other facilities include a soft play area, café, party room, and sauna.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: "I am delighted we have been able to produce such an outstanding leisure facility – the first in the borough for a generation.

"The facilities it boasts are second to none and I am sure new and existing visitors to our leisure centres will be overwhelmed with what we have to offer.

"We have membership offers available that will be suitable for everyone, whether you are a newcomer or a seasoned gym-goer or swimmer.

"Our staff are friendly and welcoming and will make everyone feel comfortable during their first visit."

The council is also running an offer of a 12 months membership for the price of 10, at £320, or 90p a day.

Millions of pounds have also been spent on renovations at Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge and Halesowen Leisure Centre as part of the biggest spend on leisure services in the borough for decades.