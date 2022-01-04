Dudley artist recreates once-famous Black Country glow in eye-catching paintings

Dudley artist Ken Wood has been working on more paintings

Ken Wood moved to Dudley in 1950 and has been aware of the landscapes in the Black Country and the hard working people it produces ever since.

Now 76, Ken still lives in Dudley and produces artwork which he features in exhibitions across the country.

His latest work includes a scene from Peaky Blinders and a landscape featuring the famous Black Country glow.

A Peaky Blinders-inspired painting

Ken said: "I use a throwaway camera you can get from Boots and if I see somewhere that looks interesting, I take a shot of it.

One of Dudley artist Ken Wood's paintings set in Tipton

"I also like to do WWII battle scenes, I get old photographs from the library and use them as a subject.

The famous Black Country glow is a staple of Ken Wood's paintings

"Often I have to tell people who come to me with commissions, I don't do pretty pictures, I prefer dramatic.

"I have also done, although wont appeal to everyone, some scenes of The Holocaust."

Ken Wood has also painted a concentration camp scene

Ken is part of the Guild of Waterway Artists which holds exhibitions scattered across the country.

Oldbury in one of Ken Wood's paintings

His latest work will eventually feature in one of the Guilds exhibitions.

A scene based in Netherton

He added: "I have been painting since I was a kid, then around 14 or 15 I went to Wolverhampton Art College to be a printer.

"But I drifted out of that and went into engineering while painting in my free time.

"Then I took early retirement to do what I always do, paint, and I am still doing it today.