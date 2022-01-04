Dudley artist recreates once-famous Black Country glow in eye-catching paintings

Ken Wood moved to Dudley in 1950 and has been aware of the landscapes in the Black Country and the hard working people it produces ever since.
Now 76, Ken still lives in Dudley and produces artwork which he features in exhibitions across the country.
His latest work includes a scene from Peaky Blinders and a landscape featuring the famous Black Country glow.
Ken said: "I use a throwaway camera you can get from Boots and if I see somewhere that looks interesting, I take a shot of it.
"I also like to do WWII battle scenes, I get old photographs from the library and use them as a subject.
"Often I have to tell people who come to me with commissions, I don't do pretty pictures, I prefer dramatic.
"I have also done, although wont appeal to everyone, some scenes of The Holocaust."
Ken is part of the Guild of Waterway Artists which holds exhibitions scattered across the country.
His latest work will eventually feature in one of the Guilds exhibitions.
He added: "I have been painting since I was a kid, then around 14 or 15 I went to Wolverhampton Art College to be a printer.
"But I drifted out of that and went into engineering while painting in my free time.
"Then I took early retirement to do what I always do, paint, and I am still doing it today.
Ken's work can be found at 2-ken-wood.pixels.com.