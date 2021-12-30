Somers Forge strike will stretch into January as GMB confirm dates for industrial action

Striking workers on picket line outside Halesowen's Somers Forge

The GMB has announced strikes on January 5, 12, 21 and 24 after manning the picket lines on December 17 and 21.

The company, which supplies bespoke metal work to navies across the world and the nuclear industry, and the union are in dispute over wages.

Union chiefs rejected a four per cent pay rise over two years after the company refused to backdate it to last April. However, the bad blood between both sides began when the company scrapped the previous two year pay deal after one year citing financial pressures.

Russell Farrington, GMB regional organiser said: "Nobody expects that you agree a new rate, but then only get if for half the time.

"No-one wants to go out on strike in the middle of winter, but at the end of the day we’re talking about a significant amount of money that the company is trying to withhold here."

He added: "Rather than trying to pull a fast one, the company should come back to the table and we’ll hammer this out together."

Founded in 1866 Somers Forge's giant factory dominates Halesowen and has the capacity to forge some of the biggest metal tubes in the world.

The company hit the headlines across the world in the early 1990s when it became embroiled in the Iraqi supergun scandal after agreeing to supply parts for Saddam Hussein's illegal weapon.

Employees include highly skilled engineers some of which work on top secret projects which require them to sign the Official Secrets Act.

The company, which supplies the Ministry of Defence, describes its work on its website.

"Somers Forge is a world leader in open die forgings best known for supplying critical parts to the world’s navies.

"We operate a number of forging presses and hammers offering an unprecedented range of products with unique capability from one kilogram up to 80 tonnes. Inhouse heat treat, machining, testing and steel stock operations allow components to be supplied finished machined, ready for installation.

"We hold vast experience in the forging of many materials, which include stainless, duplex and nickel alloys."