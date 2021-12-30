Hundreds get Covid jab for Christmas in Black Country

Around 600 vaccinations were given out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day across the region

More than 600 people in the Black Country and West Birmingham came forward to receive a vaccine jab on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

With appointments and walk-ins available throughout the festive period, hundreds of people attended local pharmacies to receive their booster jab, as well as first and second doses of the vaccine.

Those who are eligible are being encouraged to make use of one of the thousands of vaccine slots still available before the New Year, with much of the region dealing with record rates of coronavirus infections.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "I would like to thank our staff and volunteers for their tireless and selfless work, sacrificing time with their loved ones to deliver lifesaving jabs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

"With Omicron cases soaring, and two doses of the vaccine not providing the optimum level of protection that we need, it is vital to get a booster to reduce your risk of serious illness or hospitalisation.

"With more than 100 vaccination sites available across the Black Country and West Birmingham, including in shopping centres, sports centres and town centres, as well as local pharmacies and GP surgeries, it’s never been easier to get your jab.

"The vaccine remains our best protection for ourselves, our loved ones and our wider community, so please come forward as soon as possible."

All adults over 18 who had their second dose three months ago are now eligible for their booster jab.

The offer of vaccination is evergreen, which means all adults, as well as children aged 12 and over, are eligible to receive a first dose at any time, even if they have previously declined.

Second doses are available for people aged 12 to 17 who had their first dose 12 weeks ago, and anyone over the age of 18 who had their first dose eight weeks ago.

Anyone eligible for a first, second or booster dose is encouraged to come forward as soon as possible, with appointments available to book online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Walk-in appointments are also available at a number of vaccination sites across the area.

These include Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall, the Cardiac Rehab Gym at City Hospital, the Mander Vaccination Centre in Wolverhampton and Saltwells Education Centre in Dudley.