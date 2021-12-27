Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Don't be a January victim of cowboy builders as traditional month of scams approaches

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

A Black Country builder has warned people to be on guard against cowboys this January which traditionally sees a spike in scams.

Dean Perks often has to clean up the mess cowboy builders leave behind
Dean Perks often has to clean up the mess cowboy builders leave behind

With people looking to improve their properties in the New Year scammers strike often demanding massive deposits and then failing to return calls.

Dean Perks founded Changing Rooms in 2008 and used to be a Dudley councillor when he advised trading standards about preventing scammers taking advantage of vulnerable people.

He said: "Every year it is the same, and the end of January we start getting calls from people who realise they have been scammed.

"Often the builders have done one or two days and created a right mess and then disappeared."

He added: "People get enthusiastic about a project in January and then after proper builders say they are busy and then start phoning anyone. Nobody wants to start the year by getting ripped off for thousands of pounds.

"I suggest people make sure the tradesman is properly listed, and if they say they can do gas ensure they are Corgi registered and read previous customer reviews."

He added: "Age UK has compiled a list of trustworthy tradesmen and women in conjunction with trading standards. In Wolverhampton people should search Word of Mouth and in Dudley Fix a Home."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News