Don't be a January victim of cowboy builders as traditional month of scams approaches

Dean Perks often has to clean up the mess cowboy builders leave behind

With people looking to improve their properties in the New Year scammers strike often demanding massive deposits and then failing to return calls.

Dean Perks founded Changing Rooms in 2008 and used to be a Dudley councillor when he advised trading standards about preventing scammers taking advantage of vulnerable people.

He said: "Every year it is the same, and the end of January we start getting calls from people who realise they have been scammed.

"Often the builders have done one or two days and created a right mess and then disappeared."

He added: "People get enthusiastic about a project in January and then after proper builders say they are busy and then start phoning anyone. Nobody wants to start the year by getting ripped off for thousands of pounds.

"I suggest people make sure the tradesman is properly listed, and if they say they can do gas ensure they are Corgi registered and read previous customer reviews."