Health trust executives send messages of goodwill and thanks

Diane Wake asked everyone to remember those no longer with us at Christmas

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Diane Wake and chair Yve Buckland both thanked everyone involved with the trust for their hard work in 2021, while also reflecting on the role of Covid in everyday life.

Ms Wake said many people had been touched by loss in the past year and asked for everyone to remember those no longer with us at Christmas.

She said: "Working in the NHS today has so many pressures, with Covid, restoration of services, winter pressures and staff shortages.

"Still, in spite of all the setbacks we sometimes face, you continue to deliver health care that we should all be proud of.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff, partners and volunteers for everything you do, day in and day out, and each one of you is so appreciated.

"As 2021 draws to a close, I want to wish you all a very happy, peaceful and joyful Christmas."

Ms Buckland said as 2022 approached, it was time to look forward and seize the day as the world, NHS and all lives had changed forever.

She said: "We have a new appreciation of the art of the possible and we must continue to embrace innovation and new ways of working and keep our focus on what we are all here for, to be here for our patients in their hour of need.

"Remember, the Covid vaccine is simply the best way of protecting us all, keeping us safe and keeping us out of hospital.