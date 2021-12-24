Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Health trust executives send messages of goodwill and thanks

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

Leading figures at a Black Country hospital trust have given words of thanks in their Christmas messages.

Diane Wake asked everyone to remember those no longer with us at Christmas
Diane Wake asked everyone to remember those no longer with us at Christmas

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Diane Wake and chair Yve Buckland both thanked everyone involved with the trust for their hard work in 2021, while also reflecting on the role of Covid in everyday life.

Ms Wake said many people had been touched by loss in the past year and asked for everyone to remember those no longer with us at Christmas.

She said: "Working in the NHS today has so many pressures, with Covid, restoration of services, winter pressures and staff shortages.

"Still, in spite of all the setbacks we sometimes face, you continue to deliver health care that we should all be proud of.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff, partners and volunteers for everything you do, day in and day out, and each one of you is so appreciated.

"As 2021 draws to a close, I want to wish you all a very happy, peaceful and joyful Christmas."

Ms Buckland said as 2022 approached, it was time to look forward and seize the day as the world, NHS and all lives had changed forever.

She said: "We have a new appreciation of the art of the possible and we must continue to embrace innovation and new ways of working and keep our focus on what we are all here for, to be here for our patients in their hour of need.

"Remember, the Covid vaccine is simply the best way of protecting us all, keeping us safe and keeping us out of hospital.

"We have much to be thankful for and much to look forward to and so, before we embark on our 2022 journey, on behalf of the trust board, I want to wish each and everyone one of you a happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous new year."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News