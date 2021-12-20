Notification Settings

Dudley Kingswinford Running Club earned their Christmas puddings by pounding pavements

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Dudley Kingswinford Running Club members earned their Christmas puddings this year by completing several races in the festive period.

The DK Hoops runners after completing the race
The DK Hoops runners after completing the race

The DK Hoops turneed out in the annual Sneyd Striders Pudding Run, where runners can choose to complete either one five-mile lap, or two laps for ten miles. Inside the much-coveted goody bag alongside the medal and t-shirt is a Christmas pudding.

Elsewhere ten DK members took on the Telford 10k race. This popular course is also a favourite, with participants running along the paths of Telford Town Park.

Six club members completed the Floodlit Festive Five in Stourport, at the town's Athletics Club, this race sees runners complete five kilometres around the cycle circuit, before enjoying a mulled wine and mince pie afterwards.

The festive line up of races is always embraced by DK runners, with many opting to run in festive attire or a Santa hat.

DK Running Club meets at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Groups leave for runs at 6pm and 7pm with a range of paces to suit everyone. There are also Sunday morning runs for those who want to run longer distances.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

