Dudley Kingswinford Running Club earned their Christmas puddings by pounding pavements

The DK Hoops runners after completing the race

The DK Hoops turneed out in the annual Sneyd Striders Pudding Run, where runners can choose to complete either one five-mile lap, or two laps for ten miles. Inside the much-coveted goody bag alongside the medal and t-shirt is a Christmas pudding.

Elsewhere ten DK members took on the Telford 10k race. This popular course is also a favourite, with participants running along the paths of Telford Town Park.

Six club members completed the Floodlit Festive Five in Stourport, at the town's Athletics Club, this race sees runners complete five kilometres around the cycle circuit, before enjoying a mulled wine and mince pie afterwards.

The festive line up of races is always embraced by DK runners, with many opting to run in festive attire or a Santa hat.