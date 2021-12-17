'Small number' of Omicron Covid-19 discovered in Dudley borough

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

A "small number" have been discovered in the area with people urged to remain vigilant and be cautious due to the variant being highly transmissible.

It comes after cases were found in Walsall, with one case in Sandwell and two being recorded in Staffordshire – including one in Lichfield – by leaders.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care for Dudley Council, said: "As Omicron cases are confirmed in our borough, we don’t want people to be alarmed but this is a stark reminder that the virus is still very much with us and we all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of infection and protect one another.

"Although we only have a small number of cases of the new variant, we know numbers will rise.

"We also know that the number of positive cases remains generally high, so we have every reason to remain cautious."

Karen Wright, director of public health at the authority, called for people to "stay strong" amid the ongoing fight against the virus and its variants – and to do whatever they can to stop the spread.

She said: "The vaccine is one of our best defences, so please if you haven’t already taken up the offer of your first or second dose, have it now and your booster too when invited. I can’t stress enough how important this is along with following the latest guidance.

"I’d also urge Dudley residents to be kind, to look out for one another and play their part. I’d also ask people to be patient and considerate when using any NHS or health service, they are under increasing pressure as we move through the winter months."