Dudley Hippodrome campaigners vow to fight to save venue from demolition

Protestors against the proposed demolition of Dudley Hippodrome gather at Dudley Town Hall

However, campaigners aren’t taking “no’” for an answer and today pledged to try and get the building graded for listed status.

The plans for the building, located in the heart of Dudley on Castle Hill, were backed by Dudley Council last month despite outbursts from the public. Government chiefs have refused to review the decision, meaning the Art Deco building will be demolished – putting an end to the long-running saga.

But the Theatres Trust, which has objected to the plans, has raised the idea of potentially having the building listed to prevent this.

Jon Morgan, director at the Theatres Trust, said: “[The] Theatres Trust is extremely disappointed by the news that the decision to demolish Dudley Hippodrome will not be called in by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This is another devastating blow for the future of Dudley Hippodrome.

“This is despite the compelling representations we have made to Dudley Council since the Hippodrome was added to our Theatres at Risk list in 2010, and the strong local support to save and re-use this unique building.

“Theatres Trust has supported the local campaign group’s application to have the building listed, which includes new photographic evidence of the existence of features previously thought lost.

“We are talking to Historic England about the urgency of this decision as without successful listing, it will mean Dudley Hippodrome’s fate is sealed.

Dudley Hippodrome's future is in severe doubt

“By demolishing the Hippodrome, Dudley is losing an iconic building – an increasingly rare example of a 1930s purpose-built variety theatre, which even features in the council’s own logo. But more than that, this is a wasted opportunity to provide the type of live performance space that Dudley is lacking, which could be a catalyst for growth in the town, and its demolition has huge environmental implications.”

However, Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: “The fact that we are now clear to move forward with the demolition of the building means that we are one step closer to creating a first-class higher education facility that will boost jobs, training and the local economy.”

The theatre was built in 1938 and hosted Laurel and Hardy and Bing Crosby, but it closed in 1964 and became a gala bingo until that shut down in 2009.