Cycling instructor wins national award for getting folk back in the saddle

Cyclist

June Sawyer, who is part of the Council’s Road Safety team, was crowned as Trainer of the Year at the Celebration of Bikeability Day awards.

June was recognised for her brilliant work training a wide range of pupils, from young people with emotional, physical and behavioural issues to older first-time cyclists.

The judges praised June’s ‘never-say-die attitude’ and ‘kind, empathetic manner’ in naming her as the winner of this category, which acknowledges an individual who goes above and beyond to provide outstanding cycle training.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "I’m delighted to hear June has received this award and I’d like to wish her huge congratulations. She is truly committed to teaching people across the borough to cycle with confidence.

"This recognition reflects superbly on the efforts of our Road Safety team to make Dudley a safe place to cycle. If you’d like to learn how to ride a bike, then June and the rest of our Road Safety Cycle Instructors are here to help."