Beauty of Dudley captured in fight to be named a city

Shining a light on the waterways – No 2 Canal, Windmill End, Netherton, is shown in a beautiful light in this tranquil image that was submitted by William Randle

Council bosses called on residents to send in pictures of their favourite places in the borough, which received an ‘overwhelming’ response.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, sifted through the entries and picked out 10 for special commendation, with a handful to be displayed in the official submission bid document, which was being sent to the Government today.

This stunning image showcases Saltwells Nature Reserve in all its glory. It was taken by Johanna Smart who has been commended for her photograph.

Dudley Fountain in the town by Sally Shillingford

She said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed to see we had received so many submissions, and I’d like to thank everyone who took the trouble to enter.

“It clearly shows a great deal of pride in the borough we live in, and that will hopefully come across to the judges determining our bid for city status.

“The great majority of the entries were of a very high quality so it was very difficult whittling them down, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to include a handful of them in the bid submission.”

Poppies cascade down Dudley Castle in this picture by Stephen Parkes

The famous Delph Locks taken by Graham Furnival

The commended entries include pictures of the fountain in Dudley Marketplace, Delph Locks, Bottom Church in Dudley, Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, Saltwells Nature Reserve and St John’s Church in Halesowen.

Among the residents commended for their pictures were Sally Shillingford, Graham Furnival, Jane Fraser, Joanna Noble, Johanna Smart and Alec Longhurst.

Recognise this? Stuart Cooksey took this snap of Coronation Gardens in Dudley

Bottom Church, Dudley by Jane Fraser highlights how many historic buildings the borough is home to

The council confirmed its intentions to pursue city status on Black Country Day in July. Dudley will face competition from the likes of Reading, Guildford and Milton Keynes for city designation.

Residents have been asked to share their favourite things about the borough at https://www.dudley.gov.uk/council-community/dudley-a-city-in-the-making

Neighbouring Halesowen also features in the pictures including St John’s Church captured by Alec Longhurst

The winners of city status will be announced next year. MPs in the area have backed plans to pursue city status for Dudley Borough.