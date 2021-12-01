Dudley's bid to become a city backed by borough's MPs

The Black Country Living Museum is one of Dudley's most popular attractions

Senior political figures have described it as critical for the whole of the borough to get behind the bid.

MPs representing towns across the borough have backed the proposals as key in maintaining the borough’s 'upward trajectory'.

Marco Longhi, Dudley North MP, said: “Dudley is in the middle of a £1billion regeneration programme which is set to transform the town and wider borough.

"It includes the very light rail innovation at Castle Hill, the new higher education and skills investment into the town and the new leisure centre, to name a few.

“This is making a lot of noise nationally and it is essential we continue that upward trajectory levelling up across the region, and city status will only help bring further inward investment opportunities to Dudley.”

Wolverhampton became a millennium city in 2000 which has helped transform the fortunes of the area with parts undergoing significant regeneration.

Dudley is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of its near neighbour by being granted the same honour next year.

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South, added: “City status will help Dudley Borough to compete better on an international level for the investment to transform opportunities locally.

"We’ve got a bright future with new infrastructure like the Midland Metro extension to Brierley Hill on its way and best in class education and training colleges like Resonance music academy and the Institute of Technology. City status will help us to make it even brighter.”

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris believes being part of a city will help Halesowen to attract new investment and opportunities to the area.

Dudley Council revealed the intention to bid for city status during Black Country Day earlier in the year.

Suzanne Webb, Stourbridge MP, said: “City status for the borough would be a fitting endorsement of this wonderful place, its history and its vibrancy and, above all, the sense of community that prevails in the streets.

"There is so much here that lends itself to a city status from cultural and educational opportunities, to industry and innovation excellence. I hope everyone in Stourbridge and beyond gets behind this bid."