Merry Hill to get German-style Bratwurst restaurant next month

Merry Hill Extrawurst | 24 Nov 2021 NR Extrawurst bratwurst bun

An Extrawurst restaurant will open its doors in the shopping centre's dining area on December 17 and will provide a range of treats including their original German bratwurst sausages.

The new store is the latest in a string of additions to Merry Hill following on from the arrival of bubble tea specialist, Bubblycious in April and egg-free bakery Cake Box in June.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’re thrilled that Extrawurst has chosen Merry Hill to open its first UK restaurant following its success in Germany.

"The new opening will bolster our already strong food and beverage offering at the centre and will provide even more options for visitors to choose from.

“We’re sure Extrawurst’s range of food options will go down a treat as a great Winter warmer this Christmas, but all year around too.

"We have a series of exciting, family-friendly activities to mark the launch of Extrawurst, so visitors should keep their eyes peeled for moments to get involved in over the coming months.”

The store will feature an award winning menu including Schnitzels, thin cutlets of seasoned chicken and Frickadelles – a German delicacy of flat pan-fried meatballs.

The menu is completely personalised, allowing diners to choose a main, a side and a signature sauce along with toppings and spices.

Sam Shutt, CEO Extrawurst UK said: “We are excited to launch our first UK site in Merry Hill and we’re looking forward to bringing authentic, delicious German bratwurst to the people of the Black Country.

“Brits are huge sausage fans with an average person eating 2,700 sausages in their lifetime but most people only experience German bratwurst at Christmas markets so we’re delighted to bring the flavours of Germany to more people all year round.