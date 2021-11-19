24 spiking reports in four days in West Midlands

One of the drugs testing kits used by police to test the drinks. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said they had been working with the experts in order to develop their understanding of the crime and its impact on the body.

Scientists found the body's natural response to the pain from a needle was to move away very quickly – with most people reacting immediately.

And this coupled with the time needed to press the syringe plunger means the opportunity to inject a "significant amount" of a drug needed to have an effect is "limited" – but not impossible.

Detective Superintendent Sean Phillips, from the force's Public Protection Unit, said: "The update from experts is reassuring and mirrors what we’ve seen so far in the West Midlands. People may have received needle injuries, but thankfully so far we’ve no evidence of drugs being found in their system and no evidence that further crimes have been committed against them.

"I want to be clear and leave people in no doubt about our response to spiking reports. Spiking is a serious crime and we investigate every case. I want people to talk to us if they think they’ve been spiked. Our new rapid drug test kits are proving popular with casualties and are giving people the answers they need, fast. But they’re not the only tool we have."

A total of 24 reports of people spiked were investigated by the force between November 10 between November 14. It found 20 people, seven men and 13 women aged between 18 and 33, allegedly had their drinks spiked – with 15 reports in Birmingham, three in Solihull, one in Coventry and one in Dudley.

A further three women aged between 18 and 19 reported being spiked with a needle in Birmingham. And a 21-year-old woman reported being spiked through an unknown method, police said.

The force used a rapid multi-drug test kits 22 times over the period and found 12 people were negative, two people declined the offer to provide a sample, one person was unable to provide a sample and one is a hospital test they have not had the results for.

Four tested positive for THC – a "mind-altering" chemical found in cannabis and two tested positive for cocaine. Of those six, one said they had not used cannabis – five people told police they had used drugs.

Det Supt Sean Phillips added: "We want people to feel safe and be safe on a night out. We’re working closely with bars and others to improve safety and people will see that from the extra searches and ID checks that security staff are carrying out.”

None of the three people who were spiked with a needle tested positive for drugs, the force confirmed.