More than £340,000 saved in fraud prevention activity in Dudley

Dudley Council launched a crack down into the issue

Dudley Council's dedicated team examined a total of 577 reports of suspected housing fraud in the borough – with fraud being proven in 56 cases.

They investigated claims of people who have fraudulently applied for, obtained or illegally sub-let a council property, or those who have other homes.

And of the proven cases, 11 properties were recovered, 15 housing applications were cancelled due to false declarations, 10 applicants were excluded from reapplying for council housing in the future, and six people were prosecuted for fraud.

It is estimated that the team’s investigations have saved the council a notional value of £346,000 in fraud prevention, chiefs have said.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and community services, said: "It’s international fraud awareness week this week, an opportune time to remind people what they can do to help us tackle suspected cases of housing fraud.

"For every case we investigate and identify housing fraud has taken place, we are protecting our housing stock to ensure only those who are genuinely eligible and in need are living in our homes.

"Please help us, be our eyes and ears and report anyone who you think might be committed fraud."