Remembrance Day services will be held on Thursday and Sunday this week

Town and city centres, museums, colleges and churches alike will fall silent to remember all those who served during both world wars and other conflicts and show their respects with the laying of wreaths.

It will be the first time the events, which will mark Remembrance Day on Thursday, November 11 and Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 14, will be able to take place on a large scale since 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions around it meant the traditional Remembrance parades and services were not possible in 2020, but events have now been planned, albeit with Covid safety protocols as necessary.

Here is a list of events taking place across the region this week:

Dudley

Thursday, November 11 - Armistice Service at World War One Memorial on Priory Street - 10.55am

Sunday, November 14 - Parade and Remembrance Service - Starting at Stone Street Square at 10.25am and moving part World War One Memorial on Priory Street, down Priory Road and onto Ednam Road to Cenotaph. Service by Rev. James Treasure at 10.45am

Sandwell

Thursday, November 11 - Armistice Day at Civic Square in Oldbury - Two-minute silence at 11am

Thursday, November 14 - Two-minute silence at Oldbury War Memorial - livestreamed at facebook.com/sandwellcouncil at 11am

Festival of Remembrance - virtual and shared on social media platforms from 1pm

Parades, organised by the Royal British Legion or local community groups, and supported by Sandwell Council, at the following locations:

Oldbury Civic Square, Halesowen Street.

Rowley Regis, Powke Lane Crematorium.

Smethwick Council House, High Street.

Tipton, Victoria Park, Victoria Road.

Wednesbury War Memorial, Walsall Street.

West Bromwich, Dartmouth Park, Lloyd Street.

Staffordshire

Stafford - Sunday 14 November - Borough War Memorial in Victoria Square at 10.55am - includes prayers, last post, two-minutes silence and wreath laying, then proceeding to County War Memorial for Prayers and wreath laying and parade to Ear Street for salute in Market Square

Chadsmoor - Sunday, November 14 - Service at Bethany Baptist Church, then procession to War Memorial for wreath laying - starts at 10am

Cannock - Sunday, November 14 - Parade from Stafford Road to War Memorial for Service and laying of wreaths followed by service at St Luke's Church - starts at 10.15am

Hednesford - Sunday, November 14 - Service at St Peters Church, then parade to War Memorial for Act of Remembrance Service and parade to Hednesford Ex Servicemen’s Club & Institute for short Act of Remembrance - starts at 9.30am

Rugeley - Sunday, November 14 - Church service at St Augustine's Church, then parade to War Memorial for service and parade to Bow Street - starts at 9.15am

Brereton & Ravenhill - Parade from Brereton Social Football Club to St Michael's Church for Service of Remembrance and to Cenotaph for Service and wreath laying - starts at 8.55am

Heath Hayes - Service at St John's Church, then parade to Memorial Gates, Heath Hayes Park for service and two-minutes silence - starts at 10am

Norton Canes - Outdoor service of Remembrance at War Memorial window at St James Church - starts at 10.55am

Walsall

Sunday, November 14 - Parade from Hatherton Road and Hatherton Street to Cenotaph at Bradford Place for service by Rev. Mark McIntyre, Rural Dean of Walsall, followed by Two-minute silence and parade to Walsall Council house for salute - starts at 10.05am

Wolverhampton

Thursday, November 11 - Wolverhampton Central Royal British Legion Armistice Day Service at St Peter's Square - starts at 10.40am.