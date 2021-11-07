Poppies cascade down Dudley Castle in special Remembrance Day display

The new poppy display at Dudley Castle

About 400 poppies, made from recycled plastic and loaned by the Royal British Legion, have been attached to camouflage netting to make the eye-catching display which is said to be the largest temporary art installation created in the borough.

Rose Cook-Monk, poppy organiser for Dudley town centre, said: "I was one of the founders of the Dudley Remembrance Group, a group of volunteers who got together four years ago to save Dudley's Festival of Remembrance from going out of existence.

"This will take place at the Grand Hall at Dudley College at 7pm on November 11 and will include a wreath-laying ceremony and service before entertainment takes place performed by local artists.

"Anyone is welcome to attend the event, which is free of charge, but we do ask that they obtain tickets from the Black Country T-Shirt Shop or The Gentlemen Songsters Group.

"We decided to stage the cascade of poppies at Dudley Castle to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, for which my parents and grandparents were collectors.

In front of the display are Derek Grove, Rose Cook-Monk, Andy Monk, Melvyn and Margaret Mottram, Karl Denning and Stephen Parkes

"We felt that the cascade would be something special.

"People have paid £3 each to sponsor the poppies and this money will go to the Royal British Legion.

"The poppies will be on show at the Castle until the end of November and will then be returned to the Legion for recycling yet again.

"As a group we got together to keep the Festival of Remembrance going to remember the war dead of Dudley.