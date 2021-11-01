Women's football trailblazer turns her attention to walking football

Jay is enjoying her football again

She is striking a blow for gender equality in the sport for the second time in her life nearly 50 years from when she started.

Social worker Jay, now aged 58, yearned to play football when she was a schoolgirl.

But teachers at her secondary school in Stourbridge told her that girls only played netball or hockey and even that the school "wasn’t insured" for them to kick football.

But – inspired by an article about female football in the girls’ magazine Jackie –she joined Wednesbury Tube Ladies FC when she was just 15.

Later signing for Dudley Ladies, she hung up her boots at the age of 34.

However, two years ago, she joined Hartshill Strollers Walking Football Club in Kingswinford, Dudley, and now – as one of only three women in the club – she is spearheading the formation of a women’s section.

She has big ambitions.

Jay, who lives in Stourbridge, said: “Playing football has been a big part in my life – and I still really enjoy it. So I want other women to enjoy it too.

"It’s great exercise, and I have enjoyed playing in the same teams as the men at Hartshill Strollers. They have been very welcoming.

"But the club committee feels the time is right to start a women’s section and I am proud to have been asked to play the lead role in the launch."

She said: "We are looking for women over 40 who would like to play walking football – probably for the first time – whether socially, for exercise or competitively.

"In time, the hope is to be able to enter an all-women’s team in leagues, tournaments and other competitions."

The club is running a free taster session for would-be female players at

Summerhill School, Lodge Lane, Kingswinford, on Sunday, November 28 at 11am.

Coaching will be given and all abilities are welcome.

Hartshill Strollers, who play at the school, was started in 2014 by the present club President Mark Grazier with just one player!

Now, it has 80 members, aged from 50 to 87, and has grown into one of the best and most respected walking football clubs in the country.

In 2016, the club’s Over 60s team won the Walking Football Association National Cup, the sport’s equivalent of the FA Cup. It has since won four other national titles and has scooped dozens of local and regional trophies.

Three of the club’s male members play for different age group England squads (Over 50s, Over 65s and Over 70s), while Tracy Dudwell is a key player with the Over 50s England Women’s set-up.

Andy Norris, chairman of Hartshill Strollers, said: “Over the past seven years, the club has grown amazingly and has made a terrific impact on the sport.

"It is now entering a new era, by launching an all-women’s team. I am very proud to be part of promoting gender equality."

If you're interested in women’s walking football, contact Jay Adams on 07921 174074.

WALKING FOOTBALL: A QUICK GUIDE

Walking football is a slower version of the traditional game for older people – normally over 50 for men and 40 for women.

It’s mostly played year-round on outdoor five-a-side pitches, although sometimes indoors.

Matches are normally six-a-side and last 40 minutes, 20 minutes each way.

Running – even jogging – is not allowed, although fast walking is OK.

Despite this, the sport is a lot more energetic and skilful than may be thought, with quick pass-and-move tactics.

The ball must stay below head height, so no headers. Robust tackling is banned.

Any player caught running is punished by a free kick awarded to the opposition. In competitive matches, persistent running results in the offender being sin-binned for two minutes – or in the worst cases even red-carded - by

the referee.

Walking football is Britain’s fastest-growing sport. There are more than 150 affiliated clubs across the country and around 35,000 regular players.

Some walking football clubs are promoted by top League clubs and many former professional players have taken up the sport which has local leagues, tournaments and local, regional and national cup competitions.