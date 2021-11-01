Parking plea after fire engine is blocked by cars

The fire engine's path was blocked. Photo: Dudley Fire Station

Firefighters from Dudley Fire Station were stuck due to a parked van and car not leaving enough room on Caroline Street, Kates Hill, on Sunday evening.

The official Twitter account of the station shared a picture and details of the incident.

They tweeted: "While turning into Caroline Street, we were unable to proceed due to these parked vehicles.

"Please remember to leave room for us in an emergency."

The fire engine was being driven by Halesowen North councillor Stuart Henley, who said: "It is getting more regular these days, the streets weren't made for the amount of the cars each household has.

"There seems to be more inconsiderate motorists around now, people just park anywhere.