Help Sonia raise cash for new powered wheelchair

Sonia Smith 44 and husband: Phil Smith 51. She is fundraising for a much more lightweight wheelchair which will give her more freedom.

Sonia Smith, aged 44, from Coseley, had a stroke which left her needing a wheelchair and since then she has required the help of husband, Phil, aged 51, to lift the equipment in and out of the car.

Mother-of-two Sonia said: "Having a powered wheelchair would mean I would be able to go places without Phil needing to be present.

"It would mean everything to be able to buy one before Christmas."

Phil, a shop floor assistant with Home Bargains at Walsall, said: "We desperately need to raise £872 for a powered wheelchair,

"We have so far managed to raise funds through a justgiving page but need more than £400 to reach our target.

"Family and friends and local businesses have been very generous and donated funds.

"Unfortunately people can be given manual wheelchairs but have to buy a powered one.

"It would make all the difference to our life if we could buy one as Sonia would be able to go out with friends and family.

"Sonia lost all the mobility in her legs and cannot walk and relies on the wheelchair.

"At the moment she can manage to get in and out of the wheelchair but her present one is so heavy that she needs me to be present to put it in and get it out of the car.

"It would mean so much to get a chair by Christmas and we are trying to get local companies to donate goods for hampers which we hope to auction off or raffle to raise further funds.

"Everyone needs their own time and privacy and a powered wheelchair would me Sonia could enjoy time with friends and family without me being present.