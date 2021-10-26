Growing Up In Dudley exhibition will offer glimpse of the past in November

Photos from Dudley's past are being shown at CoLab, High Street, in November

The first part of Growing Up In Dudley is being launched on November 4 at CoLab Dudley, High Street. The pictures and memories were collated during the lockdowns of the last 18 months and show a vibrant glimpse of how people lived, worked, shopped and played in Dudley over the last 100 years.

Curator David O’Coy said: “We’ve been using social media to gather people’s stories and photos, asking them to share their memories of what it was like to grow up in Dudley."

Over 1000 images have been submitted to the project which is being shared online via dudleypeoplesarchive.com and on Facebook. They include a range of images from the 1920’s to the present day.

He added: “We’ve had some great images and stories submitted. I really like some pictures of a group of punks in Dudley town centre that Darren Radburn sent in, taken around 1980. Darren's brother is in the picture and when we shared it on our Facebook group the person that actually took the photo saw it and got in touch to tell us the story of how it was captured.”

Photographer Arthur Harris said: “It was pure chance that the lads were in the town centre, they looked fantastic and I also realised this was approaching the end of an era. I approached the lads and they posed for me. Unfortunately I was on the end of my roll of film so only got a couple in colour.”

Mr O'Coy added: “In late July we took over some market stalls during an event organised by CoLab Dudley called Do Fest so that we could share some of the amazing photos that people had sent in. We wanted to encourage people to share more stories and managed to get numerous people to stop for a recording with the help of Roger who runs a friendship project called Sgt Peppers Friends.

"One of the people actually saw himself on a photo; Trevor Preece walked up to the stall to tell us he was actually the guy on the bike. He was pictured posing on his Triumph 650 Chopper which he built in 1973."

The second part of the exhibition, launching on November 18, will include a series of portraits by award-wining photographer Marta Kochanek, a quilt produced over four months by a group lead by textile artist Jan Norton, and further artworks and images.

Mr O'Coy said: “We wanted to give people an opportunity to be inspired by the stories and the work that was sent in so we put a call out to artists to help us. The Black Country Collage Club produced 50 images using photographs from the archive and we’ve commissioned several artists to interpret some of the submissions in their own way.”