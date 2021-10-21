Appeal for poppy knitters to celebrate Brierley Hill War Memorial's Centenary

Local knitters have been asked to help crochet or sew poppies for the celebrations of the centenary of Brierley Hill War Memorial.
The grade II listed soldier statue is currently getting a £214,000 makeover which should be finished in time for Remembrance Sunday.
The Top Church Training Group have been busy knitting poppies but need more people to get involved.
Karen Fielder, from the group, said: "Are there any budding knitters out there that would like to join in a challenge?
"We’ve been asked by the Brierley Hill Heritage Action Zone Team to knit, sew, crochet as many poppies as possible by the end of October to celebrate the Centenary of the Brierley Hill War Memorial.
"If you’d like to get involved or pick up a pattern please drop into Harry’s cafe, Brierley Hill High Street, every Friday 11am throughout October."
The renovation of the war memorial is part of the £1.8 million Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone, a Government funded grant programme run by Historic England.
The war memorial commemorates those who died during the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War, Cyprus Emergency and Malayan Emergency.