Jack is ready to plunge from skies

Jack Walton from Stourbridge getting ready for a skydive for Cancer Research

Jack Walton, aged 24, who works in student services at the BIMM Institute music college in Birmingham, will take to the skies at an airfield near Whitchurch, Shropshire, on November 6.

He hopes to raise more than £1,000 for the charity through the Cancer Research justgiving page.

Jack said: "I lost my grandmother Peggy Walton, aged 88, who lived in Droitwich in Worcestershire, in March this year.

"She suffered from bone cancer.

"I also lost my friend, Elizabeth Fields, from Wolverhampton, who died in October last year, aged 49.

"She was a mother with a teenage daughter and had pancreatic cancer.

"An instructor will be sky-diving in tandem with me during the charity event.

"I just felt it was the right thing to do to raise funds for research.

"I feel very excited because I have wanted to sky-dive for several years.

"I am a little bit nervous but want to do something that takes me out of my comfort zone.

"So far I have raised £600 in donations towards my target of £1,000.

"However, I would really like to raise a larger amount and am hoping people will come forward to sponsor my challenge."