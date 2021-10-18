Fundraisers in Dudley come to the aid after Dylan's operations appeal

Residents from Broad Meadow, Dudley, have raised £2,000 to help Dylan Price who needs two major operations. Dylan is pictured centre front with uncle Robert Pierce, nan Linda Pierce, and residents who raised the money.

The kind-hearted residents of Broad Meadow have raised more than £2,000 so far to help pay for accommodation and financial costs while 16-year-old Dylan Price is in hospital.

Dylan needs two major operations to straighten his spine and feet.

Sharon Doleman, aged 63, and Dale Wills, aged 69, who are both residents in the village as well as Dylan's grandparents, decided to step in to help and raise funds for the family.

So far they have managed to collect more than £2,000 in a matter of only 12 weeks and are hoping to raise even more funds through a charity night with singers and a bric-a-brac table-top sale which will take place on October 30.

Sharon said: "We are a group of about 20 residents who call ourselves the Riff-Raff gang and we decided to raise funds by putting any winnings from our bingo events towards helping Dylan and his family.

"We have held raffles and are planning a charity night.

"We also plan to hold a table-top sale on October 30 to raise vital funds.

"We have all had children and know how difficult things can be especially when people have to meet the costs of accommodation and stays in Birmingham.

"As a group we all got together and held meetings and each of us took on different roles.

"Everyone has played their part and we have more than 200 people who are residents in the village.

"Our hope is that over the next few weeks we will raise even more funds to help the family with finances while Dylan is in hospital.