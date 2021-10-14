Spelling error leaves education department red-faced

Neil Thomas is described as the 'principle' of the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology

Department for Education officials were left red-faced after putting out a video promoting a Black Country college – with the principal's title spelled incorrectly.

The Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley was featured in a promotional video to accompany an announcement that up to 4,000 adults would be offered free course to improve their skills or retrain in engineering, construction or digital industries.

But a caption at the start of the video described Neil Thomas as the college's "principle" rather than "principal".

The video was put on Twitter, with details about how 65 courses would be available at 10 institutes of technology, including the recently opened campus in Tipton Road, Dudley.