Brierley Hill gets more cash to restore its war memorial

Councillor Simon Phipps with the Dudley War Memorial

Historic England granted Dudley Council £1.8 million to help deliver the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project.

Now the Government has sanctioned £242,171 for improvements to the war memorial gardens to brighten up one of the key gateways into the town.

The cash is also being used to clean up and improve the war memorial which sits in the gardens, as well as to improve a number of shop and business frontages in the High Street.

Council bosses have started the procurement process for the garden works and hope to appoint a contractor next month, with a start being made as soon as possible after that.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We are delighted and very grateful to receive this extra grant funding from Historic England.

"The work is already well under way to clean up and improve the First World War soldier that sits atop the war memorial, and this extra funding will enable us to also make big improvements to the gardens around the memorial."

He added: It was an area of the town that was identified as a high priority for improvement work by residents and business owners, and is a key gateway into the town".